LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — One man is dead and a woman was injured in a Sunday night shooting in Lockport, the Lockport Police Department announced.

Police say the incident took place around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Locust and Walnut Streets.

The male victim, Rakeem Hamilton, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the female victim, who was not identified, was taken to ECMC for medical treatment, according to police. Authorities said they are “actively monitoring” the female victim’s condition.

Police are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are urging anyone with information to come forward by contacting the Lockport Police Department at 716-439-6607 or the tip line at 716-439-6707. All tips will be treated with confidentiality.