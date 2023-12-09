BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire in a Lockport duplex killed two cats and caused $28,000 in damages Saturday night, the city’s fire department said.

Two tenants were displaced by the fire at 141 Passaic Ave., with tenants in the duplex’s other apartment able to return home. No people were injured, as the occupants were not home at the time of the fire. Investigators believe the fire was an accident.

Fire crews responded to a report after a tenant of the building observed black smoke at their front door upon arriving home.

By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had extinguished itself, officials said, but two burners on the electric stovetop were glowing bright orange. After switching off the burners, the crew found two pet cats unconscious on the second floor.

Efforts to revive the cats were unsuccessful, and the pets were pronounced dead from smoke inhalation.

Fire investigators believe the stove top burners “were accidentally engaged” and ignited paper products on a nearby countertop. The fire then spread to the underside of three kitchen cabinets, which had burned but extinguished themselves, the fire department said.

“Due to the construction and relatively new age of the building, it was very well sealed and did allow external air to enter and student the fire’s growth,” a media release read.

Crews used “minimal water” to extinguish hotspots. Damage from the fire was contained to the kitchen according to the release, however the rest of the apartment suffered “severe smoke damage.”