2 family pets die in Lockport fire

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews in Lockport were able to bring a fire under control after it began on Corinthia St. early Thursday morning.

Lockport fire officials responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. There, they found heavy smoke coming from the open front door of the split-level home.

All occupants of the building were able to get out, but unfortunately, two family pets were killed.

The fire was brought under control about an hour after crews got there. In all, about $55,000 in damage was done to the property and its contents. Fire officials say $25,100 in property was saved, though.

The Red Cross is providing shelter and assistance to the home’s occupants.