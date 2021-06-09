28-year-old loses control, ejects from motorcycle on Tonawanda Creek Road

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — 28-year-old Jervonta Robins of Lockport was airlifted to Erie County Medical Center Wednesday after an accident on his motorcycle Wednesday evening.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s office says Robins was driving a 2019 Suzuki motorcycle east on Tonawanda Creek Road at about 6:10 p.m. when he lost control going around a curve. He went off the road and was ejected between Rapids Road and Kimberly Drive.

Robins wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. He was taken by Mercy Flight to ECMC for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office investigated the accident.