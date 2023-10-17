LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 65-year-old Air Force veteran has died as the result of a fire in Lockport last week.

Ronald Newkirk lost his life when an apartment complex on Dysinger Road caught fire this past Wednesday.

News 4 learned that a neighbor attempted to save him after entering his apartment, but she was unable to save him. Thick smoke was coming out of the unit he lived in.

It’s not yet clear how the fire started. Nearly 30 people who lost their homes are getting help from the Red Cross.