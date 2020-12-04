AG releases police body camera videos of incident involving Troy Hodge in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Attorney General’s Office has released body camera videos from law enforcement officers’ interactions with Troy Hodge.

Hodge, 39, died during an altercation with Lockport police and members of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office in June of last year.

Before the incident occurred, police say they had received a call from Hodge’s family, who said he had been acting strange.

According to an attorney representing the officers involved, Hodge had a knife in his hand during the incident. At one point, officers used a Taser against Hodge.

The Attorney General’s Office began investigating the matter soon after.

The videos released by the Attorney General’s Office were redacted, in accordance with office policy.