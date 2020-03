LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lockport High School is closed on Monday after the school received an anonymous threat.

Lockport police say the threat was phoned in on the school’s tipline. It is not known when the threat was made, or what was said.

Around 8 a.m., a heavy police presence could be seen around the school, and a drone was flying back-and-forth above the high school.

All streets in front of the school, as well as nearby side streets, are closed as police investigate.