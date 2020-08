LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding a missing Lockport teen.

Marcy Lamour, 13, was last seen in Lockport this past Saturday. She is known to have ties to Buffalo.

Lamour is 5’1″, 209 lbs., and she has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call Investigator Marc Reele at (716) 438-3327.