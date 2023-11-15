BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Big Ditch Brewing Company is planning to open a brewery and tap room in the City of Lockport, the company announced Wednesday.

The location, which will be inside the Historic Post Office Building at 1 East Ave., will feature seating for 250 guests across two levels as well as a large bar, main dining area, outdoor covered patio and private event space. Additionally, a small brewery will also be on-site to make experimental beers, enabling patrons to taste what Big Ditch is developing.

The Lockport Tap Room is slated to open by mid-2024.

“We are excited to bring our award-winning beers and high-quality pub food to the city of Lockport,” Matt Kahn, president and co-founder of Big Ditch Brewing Company, said in a release. “In discussion with area officials, it’s clear that there is a need for a venue such as ours in the city. The proximity of this location to the Erie Canal, which our brewery is named after, makes this a perfect fit for our next Tap Room destination.”

Those interested in working at the new Lockport Tap Room projected can find more information here.

Big Ditch’s Lockport plans are independent of those related to a proposed brewery project on Transit Road in Williamsville, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While not ruling out the possibility of a future project involving Big Ditch on the Transit Road site, we are presently focused on delivering an outstanding Tap Room experience at the Historic Post Office Building in Lockport in support of our customers located in Niagara County,” Kahn said.