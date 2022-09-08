LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is excited to launch a new segment called Bills Basement! Matt Devine from Lockport kicked us off with his awesome “man cave.”

Devine’s basement is decorated from the floors to the ceilings with almost every type of Bills memorabilia you can imagine! He has four TVs, dozens of signed jerseys and helmets and countless memories from the pieces he’s collected.

Do you think you have an epic Bills Basement? Send pictures to ReportIt@wivb.com for your chance to be featured on the Wake Up morning show!