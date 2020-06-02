Briarwood Manor gave families chance to see each other for first time since pandemic

Breaking News
Lockport

by: News 4 Staff

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–A local nursing home is giving residents a chance to see their families for the first time in months.

Briarwood Manor in Lockport held a special visitation today.

The residents haven’t seen their families since March because of the pandemic.

Staff turned the parking lot into a visiting area, where families could see their loved ones from 10-feet away for half an hour at a time.

Officials at the manor say the facility hasn’t had any cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

