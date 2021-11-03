Candidate for Lockport alderman currently ahead in race by one vote

FILE – In this March 10, 2020 file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who may serve as the Lockport’s Common Council‘s next Ward 1 Alderman is currently ahead in the race by one vote.

So far, Paul Beakman, Jr., the Democratic candidate for Ward 1 Alderman, has received exactly half the votes that have been counted in Tuesday’s election.

With 300 votes, he is just ahead of Republican candidate John Craig, who has received 299 votes.

One other vote was cast for a write-in candidate, making for an even 600 votes so far in the race for Ward 1 Alderman.

Whoever wins will take over for current alderman Joseph Oates. But it will be days before the affidavit and absentee ballots are counted.

As of Tuesday at 10:44 p.m., voter turnout in Niagara County was relatively low. The county’s Board of Elections says 29.36 percent of registered voters had cast a ballot.

To break down the specific numbers, as of Tuesday night, election officials say 40,663 of the county’s 138,500 voters participated in Election Day this year.

