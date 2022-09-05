LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A car crashed into the front of a Sherwin-Williams Paints in Lockport on Monday morning, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police say that they received a call at 10:25 a.m. Monday about the incident at the store, located at 5871 South Transit Road in Lockport. They found that a 2016 Chevy Traverse had crashed into the front door, front window and brick wall of the store. The driver said she was pulling into a parking space and the vehicle would not stop when she pressed on the brakes.

There were no injuries inside the store. The driver was taken to ECMC for evaluation.

The Sherwin-Williams will be closed for repair and the accident is under investigation.

Courtesy Niagara County Sheriff