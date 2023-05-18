LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Until its new hospital is open in Lockport, Catholic Health says it has a plan to help provide emergency services in eastern Niagara County.

The health organization is partnering with the New York State Department of Health (DOH) after the DOH approached them to come up with an emergency services solution pending the June 17 closure of Eastern Niagara Hospital, as Eastern Niagara Hospital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019.

Currently, the plan is to have the new Lockport Memorial Hospital, a 60,000-square foot facility, open this fall, roughly two years after crews first broke ground at the site.

In the meantime, Catholic Health says Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston will open a 24/7, free-standing emergency department at the current site of Eastern Niagara Express Care (5875 S. Transit Road) in Lockport.

“This full-service emergency department will be equipped and staffed to treat and stabilize patients throughout the region,” Catholic Health said. “As plans are underway to convert the urgent care center into an emergency department, Catholic Health is meeting with area elected officials and Emergency Medical Services providers to share more details about the project.”

It’s not clear when Catholic Health plans to open the emergency department.