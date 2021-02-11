Catholic Health purchasing land in Lockport for new hospital campus

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Catholic Health is in the process of buying land for the new Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital.

Spread across multiple parcels, the 104 acres of land are located off S. Transit Rd. between Shimer Dr. and Ruhlmann Rd. The parcels are currently under environmental and zoning review.

Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan says “We are excited to have found an excellent site for this new state-of-the-art hospital. We are also pleased to share the progress we have made on our promise to build a new hospital campus to serve the needs of the residents across Niagara County.”

Catholic Health says the largest portion of land is home to Hall’s Apple Farm. The Hall family will retain a portion of land and continue to reside there while operating their Market & Bakery.

“When we heard the farm was for sale, we were eager to have a virtual face-to-face with the Hall family to learn what was important to them and reassure them that their legacy would live on in a way like no other,” Sullivan says.

Catholic Health hopes to complete the land purchase in the next few months and start constructing the new hospital campus by this Fall.

When it’s finished, people will be able to access the hospital off of Shimer Dr. near Transit Rd.