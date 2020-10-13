Catholic Health to build new hospital in Lockport

Rendition of the new hospital planned for Lockport.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Catholic Health will be building a new hospital in Lockport.

Catholic Health CEO Mark Sullivan and Eastern Niagara Hospital CEO Anne McCaffrey made the announcement on Tuesday morning.

It will be a one-story building, but it’s not clear if it will be located in the Town or City of Lockport. Construction will begin in 2021, and it will open in 2023.

The facility will receive both public and private funding.

Last November, Eastern Niagara Hospital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, leading them to make the decision to approve an agreement with Catholic Health.

