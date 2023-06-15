LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — With Eastern Niagara Hospital scheduled to close on Saturday, Catholic Health will be opening a temporary 24/7 emergency room starting Sunday to help serve the area affected by the closure.

The new temporary ER, which will be located at 5875 S. Transit Rd. in Lockport, opens at 12:01 a.m. Sunday and will be operated by Mount St. Mary’s Hospital. It will be known as the Mount St. Mary’s Lockport Emergency Room and will accept ambulances from area fire companies as well as EMS providers.

UBMD Emergency Medicine will provide physician services onsite.

“Based on our experience, we expect about 90 percent of patients at the Lockport ER to be treated and released to home,” Dr. Jennifer Rogers, who will serve as Medical Director of the site, said in a release. “For the remaining patients, we will stabilize and transfer to other appropriate care settings as needed.”

The fully-equipped ER will boast onsite mobile CT scanning and ambulance services will be able to transfer patients requiring higher levels of care to other area hospitals.

“We would like to thank the New York State Department of Health for helping us work through the regulatory requirements of converting an Urgent Care center into a full-service ER,” CJ Urlaub, SVP of Strategic Partnerships, Integration & Care Delivery in Niagara County and President of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, said. “I would also like to thank our implementation team at Mount St. Mary’s and from across Catholic Health, for their ‘all hands on deck approach’ to open this facility in record time and ensure families throughout Lockport and its surrounding communities would have access to vitally needed emergency services.”

The temporary ER will remain in operation until the new Lockport Memorial Hospital opens its doors, which is expected to be sometime this fall.

“We look forward to serving the emergency care needs of residents throughout Eastern Niagara County as we get ready to open the new Lockport Memorial Hospital, which will provide expanded inpatient, outpatient, diagnostic, and emergency services in a modern, comfortable and convenient setting,” Joyce Markiewicz, EVP & Chief Business Development Officer for Catholic Health, said.