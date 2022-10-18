LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Catholic Health is looking to share information on careers at the future Lockport Memorial Hospital.
This new facility, which is scheduled to open late next summer, will be a campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital. It’s currently under construction on Shimer Drive off Transit Road.
Catholic Health will hold informational sessions on jobs there on Monday, Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. The sessions will take place at New York Beer Project (6933 Transit Road).
Information on positions in a variety of fields, including nursing, imaging, environmental services and more will be provided.
Walk-ins are welcome, but if you would like to schedule a one-on-one session with a human resources representative, click or tap here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.