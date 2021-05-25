Celebrating National Wine Day

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Wine lovers, rejoice! It’s National Wine Day. Spring Lake Winery is one of many on the Niagara Wine Trail (USA) to enjoy a glass.

Cheers! 🥂🍷🍶 Whether you prefer red or white, it’s National Wine Day! We’re at Spring Lake Winery in Niagara County on #Wakeup! pic.twitter.com/AdddYCjW8b — Gabrielle Mediak (@GabrielleMediak) May 25, 2021

From looking out onto the serene lake, to the acres of land filled with glistening lights, the winery is surrounded by beauty. “It’s a park setting so you can have an intimate experience,” said owner, Tamre Varallo.

For the past three generations, the Varallo’s have been churning out homemade wine. “We like to greet you with the Italian home style hospitality and hope you feel welcomed as family,” said Varallo.

Just over a decade ago, they put that process under one roof in Lockport. “We thought what better a thing to do than our passion for making homemade wine on a larger scale,” she said.

The vineyard sits just across the way and the wine is fermented right on site. “We bring tractor trailers of grapes in and there’s a production plant behind the tasting room you can tour,” said Varallo.

One of its’ most popular wines is the Sparkling Riesling. But there are 12 different varieties to try while enjoying the view.

The winery also offers cheese and chocolate pairings along with a café. And you can walk the trails to fully take in your surroundings.

“I think it’s the atmosphere and the setting with the lake,” she said. “Being able to relax and enjoy the wine and the experience.”

If you’re interested in trying a glass yourself, Spring Lake Winery is open daily from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.