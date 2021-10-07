Check out this “spooktacular” tour at the Lockport Caves

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s that time of the year when the ghosts and ghouls come out to play. One spot in Lockport is especially spooky.

If you’re brave enough, head over to the Lockport Haunted Caves to take a look.

In just a week, you will be able to experience a one hour and 15 minute guided tour led by nothing but lantern light.

You’ll learn all about the Erie Canal, underground tunnels, and even take an underground boat ride.

“We tell a story as well. So we involve the people and the actors and interact as a part of the story. So it’s a different type of event. It’s not a typical haunted house. We try to use the assets that we have at night and there’s nothing like this anywhere else in Western New York,” Lockport Caves owner Thomas Callahan said.

Actors are ready at every turn to give you a fright all while you learn about some local history.