LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–The City of Lockport Police responded to Elmwood Ave. and Cherry St. for shots fired on Monday at 11 p.m.

Police say there was evidence of a shooting as they arrived on the scene. There are no injuries to report.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can contact detectives at 716-439-6722 or 716-439-6707.

Police continue to investigate at this time.