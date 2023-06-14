LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was a frightening moment for Robert Pecoraro on Monday after the tour boat he was on capsized in the Lockport Caves. This also isn’t the first time a boat has flipped in the narrow cavern.

Pecoraro described the moment the boat flipped over and what his fellow passengers did to save each other. He was thrown off the boat into the cold water and said he was just fighting to get to the surface.

“All I remember is the boat tipping and thinking ‘this can’t be happening,'” Pecoraro told News 4.

He was apart of the hospitality tour of Niagara County, which began at the Discovery Center followed by a tour of the Lockport Caves. He says the boat made it down the cavern and turned around. Suddenly, it began taking on water and flipped.

“The boat tipped to the right and I went under water. The first thing I could imagine was just get to the surface because it was very deep where the boat turned over,” Pecoraro explained.

Pecoraro says he stands six-feet-tall and was not touching the bottom. He was in the cold water until rescue crews were able to pull him out. He says others clung to the overturned boat and the side walls and that there were no life preservers in sight. He planned on taking his grandchild on a tour soon, but that has changed.

“I would not do that. I realize if there were any children on board that boat it would have been a worse tragedy,” he added.

After a phone call from News 4, Lockport Police confirmed a boat tipped over on one of these tours in September 2015, and a few people from Our Lady of Victory (OLV) Human Services, formerly known as Baker Victory Services, were thrown in the water. Sheri Scavone says her son was on that tour, and saved another person from drowning. At the time, he was 15-years-old.

“For my son, with each moment that more stuff comes out, it is more and more triggering in terms of reliving that experience and he is literally remembering more and more sorts of things,” Scavone explained.

OLV Human Services released the following statement to News 4:

OLV Human Services (previously known as Baker Victory Services) is aware of the occurrence that happened at The Lockport Cave & Underground Boat Tours. Several years ago in September 2015, there was an incident that involved Baker Victory staff and clients. No individuals were harmed, and our team successfully monitored the needs of the youths and families affected by the unfortunate event. We send our thoughts and prayers to individuals impacted by this recent tragic incident. Our Lady of Victory Human Services

Scavone says more should have been done after the incident in 2015 to prevent tragedy in 2023.

“If we had pursued more of this and demanded more safety, life jackets, other safety sorts of things, could that have saved a life this week?” she added.

It is still unclear who regulates the Lockport Cave Tours. A spokesperson from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office said there is no state agency that has jurisdiction over the registration or inspection of vessels in private water.

Governor Hochul has directed her administration to assist with the ongoing investigation, and look at all possible ways to prevent future tragedies. Currently, there is no State agency that has jurisdiction over the registration or inspection of vessels in non-public, non-navigable waterways. Spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul

The Lockport Cave Tours remain closed right now due to electrical issues found in a city inspection.