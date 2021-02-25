Crews extinguish basement apartment fire in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters in Lockport were able to extinguish a fire at an apartment on Akron Rd. Thursday morning.

Shortly before 8 a.m., dispatchers received a call about the fire, which was in a basement apartment.

Once firefighters got to the scene, they were able to keep the fire isolated to the apartment where it started. At the time, no one was inside that apartment, but crews were able to get the rest of the building’s occupants evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

It’s not clear how the fire started, but it’s under investigation.