Discover Niagara Shuttle service expanding into Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Discover Niagara Shuttle services will expand into Lockport this season, according to the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area.

Officials say the shuttle connects visitors and residents to 30 destinations within Niagara County. Its sixth season in service will begin next Friday, May 28.

“With the expansion of the service to Lockport, the Discover Niagara Shuttle connects two of our nation’s 55 National Heritage Areas — Niagara Falls National Heritage Area & Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor — where people can experience our region’s significant history, stunning natural landscape, and the remarkable communities of Niagara County,” Executive Director of the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area said. “The NFNHA is proud of this vital tourism initiative and appreciative of the immense support we received from our partners and elected officials to make this possible.”

The shuttle started as a pilot project back in 2016, and officials say the Lockport community is looking forward to the tourism opportunities that expanding the shuttle’s service area to the community will offer.

According to the organization, the new shuttle route will help form a strong relationship between Niagara Falls and Lockport. It will also create additional opportunities for tourism for both communities, the NFNHA says.

The addition of Lockport to the shuttle’s schedule is thanks to an initiative passed by NFNHA partners and local officials, NFNHA leaders tell News 4.

It’s equipped with bike racks, complimentary wifi and is ADA accessible.

