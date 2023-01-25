LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Next week, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is planning to hold an informational meeting on a proposed project in Niagara County.

The DOT is looking to start an intersection improvement project at Ridge Road and Townline Road in Lockport and Cambria, which is referred to as Warrens Corners. It would begin in Spring 2024.

Before any of this happens though, there will be an informal, open house meeting on the proposal on Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 4-6 p.m.

“The purpose of the project is to realign Town Line Road to the west at the intersection of Ridge Road to eliminate the offset approach,” the DOT says. “Ridge Road would be widened to add a dedicated left turn lane for westbound traffic, and Town Line Road would be widened to add a dedicated right turn lane. A new three-color traffic signal would be installed at the intersection.”

Along with this, the DOT says the plan includes closing Old Beebe Road at the Ridge Road intersection and constructing a cul de sac. They say the slip ramp for Ridge Road eastbound to Stone Road would be eliminated and that Stone Road would be realigned to the south at the Town Line Road intersection.

“Roadside ditches and drainage pipes would be re-established,” they said.

The meeting will take place at Lockport Town Hall at 6560 Dysinger Road.