Eastern Niagara Hospital files for Chapter 11

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)– Eastern Niagara Hospital announced today it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

According to the hospital, it will continue to provide services at the main hospital in the City of Lockport and outpatient site on South Transit Road.

Officials tell News 4 the only change in services will be the closure of inpatient child and adolescent psychiatric services Transitions Unit during their reorganization.

This closure will impact approximately twenty employees.

The hospital says filing for Chapter 11 enables them to maintain jobs in the community and provide health care and critical services for patients in the community.

In a press release this afternoon, President and CEO of ENH, Anne McCaffrey said:

This filing and reorganization of debt is necessary. The Hospital has always met payroll, but it cannot overcome a number of the financial burdens that were incurred over the past ten years. Through much analysis over the past year, it has been determined that ENH cannot get to break even with service line closures alone; therefore, Chapter 11 reorganization is necessary. “It is imperative that the community understand that the Hospital will continue to offer essential hospital services. We have a responsibility to the community and the organization to be sustainable well into the future. The Hospital needs to restructure its debt and cease providing services that are no longer financially viable. It is unfortunate, yet like many other businesses, the decision to restructure cannot be avoided.” President and CEO of ENH Anne McCaffrey

A community forum will be held in the coming weeks with McCaffrey addressing this topic and answering questions.