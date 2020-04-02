Eastern Niagara Hospital introduces “Drive Up Urgent Care” at Express Care facility

1  of  4
Coronavirus
Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A first for the community — Lockport’s Eastern Niagara Hospital is introducing its new “Drive Up Urgent Care,” located at the hospital’s Express Care facility at 5875 S. Transit Rd.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, we at ENH continue to identify creative ways to meet our patients’ needs, while also keeping them and our staff protected,” ENH President & CEO Anne McCaffrey says. “This will allow our patients to stay in their cars, while we register them and determine the reason for their visit. If they are a suspected COVID-19 patient, we will evaluate the level of severity, treat and send them home with the proper treatment plan. For patients who need further evaluation, we will bring them into a separate entrance where they will be isolated from other patients.”

Urgent care services at this site do not require an appointment. They are provided Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Patients also have the option of calling ahead by dialing (716) 514-1132. People with life-threatening injuries should just go straight to the hospital at 521 East Ave.

“In addition, the car-side service will allow us to identify other types of medical needs – i.e. fractures, sprains, wounds, skin conditions etc. that are not respiratory related,” McCaffrey said. “For these types of visits, we will bring the patient into an entrance designated only for non-respiratory patients. We believe that this new arrangement will ensure proper treatment for all of our patients as well as preventing the potential spread of COVID-19.”

