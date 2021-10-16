Elmira police accuse Lockport man of deadly stabbing; victim identified as Lockport woman

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have arrested a Lockport man after a deadly stabbing on the 900 block of Johnson Street early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers found a female stabbing victim around 1:45 a.m. and began life-saving measures. The victim sustained immediate life-threatening wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was later identified as another Lockport resident — 34-year-old Jennifer Karda.

Police say the victim was stabbed by a person known to her and that the suspect fled the scene.

Officers later arrested Stephen Pesesky III, 31, for murder in the second degree, a class A felony.

The Elmira Police Department is asking anyone with information or that may have witnessed this incident to call 607-737-5626 or anonymously to 607-271-HALT.