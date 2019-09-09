Erie Canal lock gates set to be installed Monday in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two five-ton, 12′ tall wooden lock gates are set to arrive and be installed in the Erie Canal Flight of Five Locks today.

The installation will complete the $1.3 million reconstruction project of Lock 68 in Lockport.

According to the Locks Heritage District Corporation, the project was financed with grant money primarily from Empire State Development.

Completion of Lock 68 is Phase II of the Erie Canal Flight of Five Project.

Officials say the goal is to have all five of the 19th Century Erie Canal locks in Lockport reconstructed and opened by 2023, the 200th anniversary of the completion of the original Erie Canal.