LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport school is estimated to have thousands of dollars worth of damages after fire investigators say electronic tablets caused a fire.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday, the Lockport Fire Department responded to the scene of Emmet Belknap Intermediate School after, they say, a fire alarm had been activated on the second floor of the school.

Upon arrival, fire crews entered the school and determined the origin of the alarm via the fire alarm panel. Fire crews determined the alarm was activated in rooms 210 and 208.

According to the LFD, fire crews then made their way upstairs where they were met by smoke throughout the hallway. Fire crews say they did not locate an active fire in room 208 but smoke conditions were heavier in the room than in the hallway.

In the adjoining room, room 210, fire crews say they encountered thick black smoke banked down to the floor. According to fire crews, fire was not visible through the smoke but thermal imaging revealed fire on a countertop area inside the room.

According to the LFD, the fire was quickly extinguished by fire crews and the fire had not extended beyond the room of origin.

Fire crews were on scene for approximately two and a half hours and no injuries were reported.

According to the LFD, at least four rooms were directly effected by the fire, smoke, and/or water. Classes for March 20 were cancelled.

Following an investigation, fire investigators located the remnants of approximately 18 electronic tablet type devices that were believed to be stacked closely together and charging at the time of the fire.

Due the close proximity of the tablets, fire investigators say the air flow around the devices, that is necessary to dissipate heat during the charging process, was restricted and caused the batteries to overheat and ignite.

Damage is estimated to be $200,000 in property and $100,000 in contents.