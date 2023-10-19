LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A building at the corner of Locust and Genesee in Lockport was destroyed by a fire overnight, displacing 16 people who lived there.

Crews responded to the scene around Midnight, where heavy smoke was seen coming from the eaves and dormers, and fire was visible in the windows on the Locust Street side.

According to fire officials, many people got out of the building on their own, but initial reports indicated that one person was unaccounted for. Searches before and after the fire was put out resulted in no one being found inside.

While battling the blaze, firefighters eventually had to switch to solely defensive exterior tactics as conditions worsened. The fire was declared to be out at approximately 5 a.m. and the people who were displaced were relocated to nearby hotels as temporary housing.

No one was reported to be injured.