LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A structure fire was reported by police in Lockport early Tuesday morning.
The fire was reported on Washburn Street with road closures between Spaulding Street and Genesee Street. Police are asking people to avoid the area until further notice.
This is a developing story, check News 4 for updates.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.