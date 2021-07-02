Fire rips through empty Lockport chapel, officials ‘strongly’ considering cause as arson

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A two-alarm fire ripped through a vacant chapel in Lockport Friday morning, causing the roof to collapse. Investigators believe it may have been arson.

The City of Lockport Fire Department says the fire broke out around noon at the empty chapel at 102 Davidson Road. Multiple crews responded to the blaze as flames engulfed all four sides of the building.

LFD crews entered through an adjoining building to see if anyone was inside, no one was. No fire was found, but smoke and vandalism were noted throughout.

As crews worked to put out the main building fire, its roof collapsed. Officials say the fire was under control at 12:47 p.m. and was completely put out at 1:06 p.m. No one was injured.

An investigation into what ignited the blaze is underway. Lockport Fire officials say they are strongly considering the cause to be arson. Although, the cause still officially remains undetermined.

An estimate of damage to the property is yet to be determined.