LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — People stepped into history today as they learned about the Erie Canal and the construction of the Lockport Locks through the Flight of Five walking tour.

The tour, which takes place in the Lockport Locks Historic District, taught participants facts about the history of the locks and Erie Canal. Statues and signs that provide further backstory and photos also dot the area.

More information on the tour can be found here.

Video from News 4’s Danny Summervile showed off the sights and sounds of the tour. You can see more in the player above.