LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport man has been charged with falsely stating he’s a corrections officer.

On Tuesday morning, New York State Troopers stopped a man who they say was using his phone while driving.

According to State police, Salvatore Angelo, 30, showed identification claiming to be a corrections officer, but further investigation showed that he was no longer employed by the NYS Department of Corrections.

Angelo was subsequently charged with second-degree criminal impersonation.