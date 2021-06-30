Fourth of July safety tips

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — It wouldn’t be the Fourth of July without fireworks and something hot off the grill. But there are some things to keep in mind to enjoy the holiday weekend, safely.

FASNY Director Ed Tase suggests letting the experts handle it and going to a local firework display. But if you have your own, make sure they are legal NY State fire works. And be aware of your surroundings.

“Once they go into the air, you have no control over it,” said Tase. “They could be set onto someone’s roof, starts a fire and somebody is not going to see it inside their residence until it’s too late.”

It wouldn’t be the Fourth of July without fireworks or something hot off the grill – but it’s important to stay safe. 🎇🧨🎆🍔🌭🔥



We’re sharing some reminders from South Lockport Fire Company, tonight on @news4buffalo. pic.twitter.com/Uo2BTmGZRO — Gabrielle Mediak (@GabrielleMediak) June 30, 2021

In fact, Tase expects the most common call the fire department will receive this holiday weekend is for burns. Saying, even sparklers while legal, are still quite dangerous. and can reach up to 1,200 degrees. He suggests putting the sparkler into water or sand when the spark goes out.

As for making those hotdogs and hamburgers on the grill, “At all times when you’re lighting a gas grill, make sure the lid is open, the grill is clean and ready for operation,” said Tase.

And finally he’s asking to community to think of others this holiday weekend. “Please take into consideration your neighbors and pets because these fireworks are not friendly to those individuals

For a full list of firework displays across Western New York, head here.