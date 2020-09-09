Free drive-thru rabies clinic to be held in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara County Department of Health is holding a free drive-thru rabies clinic by appointment only.

It’s happening at the Town of Lockport Highway Garage at 6560 Dysinger Road on Saturday, September 19, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Registration will open on September 10, according to officials. Once all appointment slots are filled, registration will close, and no additional appointments can be accepted.

“In order to maintain social distancing and manage crowds that would typically arrive at a rabies clinic, new protocols are being established to protect both the workers and the public during the pandemic,” said Scott Ecker, Associate Supervising Public Health Sanitarian.

Below you can find the protocols Ecker is referring to:

All persons must register for an appointment at https://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Services/Environmental-Health/Rabies/Rabies-Clinic.

A pre-registration form must be completed regarding your pet’s information.

Proof of prior vaccination must be provided to qualify for a three-year vaccination via email (otherwise a one-year vaccination is given).

Persons will arrive by vehicle where they will wait until they drive up to the veterinarian.

All persons must wear a facemask while at the clinic.

To see complete instructions, click here. You can also call 716-439-7490 to have a staff member help you with your registration.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.