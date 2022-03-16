LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The money needed to build a new hospital in Lockport has been secured, as Catholic Health announced it now has $58.5 million in bond financing.

The new hospital, which will be located off Transit Road, between Shimer and Ruhlmann roads, is expected to be finished by mid-2023.

“We are very pleased that investors support our strategy and vision for a hospital of the future in Lockport and have enabled our system to deliver on its commitment to provide sustainable, high-quality healthcare in Niagara County,” Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan said.

Catholic Health says bond documents will be finalized over the next week after more than $227 million in orders were placed. The final investors will be selected to make up the $58.5 million in financing.

Construction of the new hospital began in November.