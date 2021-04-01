Fundraiser for Ten Lives Club happening at Transit Drive-In

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Transit Drive-In will host a fundraiser for Ten Lives Club near the end of the month.

On April 29, people can come watch The Secret Life of Pets after the sun sets. During the night, the drive-in’s concession stand will be open.

Ten Lives Club, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, says tickets will be pre-sale only, with a maximum of 150 being sold. The price is $25 per car.

