“Game Jam” gives WNYers opportunity to create video and board games

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend in Lockport the Casual Dragon Games store hosted a “Game Jam.”

People who came out to this three-day event had the chance to create their own board or video games.

Organizers say a Game Jam is all about being creative.

“It doesn’t matter if you have skills or are just an enthusiast where you can learn how to do things. You can learn whether it is artwork, music. You can take skills and hone in and learn them which is really good for people to gain skills it’s the first stepping stone into game making in general,” Event Organizer Mark Miller said.

About two dozen people took part in this weekend’s Game Jam.