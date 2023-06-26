LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A garage fire in Lockport Sunday morning caused an estimated $70,000 in damage.

It happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Roosevelt Drive, where “significant smoke” was seen by first responders. Crews remained at the scene for more than two hours.

Of the estimated damage, the majority was to the property itself, while fire officials reported $20,000 in damage to its contents.

All people and pets who were inside the associated home were able to safely get out and get to a nearby relative’s home. No one was injured.