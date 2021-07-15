LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — People looking to work at GM can head to a career fair at the company’s Lockport plant on Upper Mountain Rd.
It’s happening from 1-5 p.m. GM is looking to hire 100 workers.
The company says it’s going to conduct interviews and drug tests to make same-day hiring decisions.
- Walden Ave. shutdown from Peppy Place to Anderson Road as crews battle building fire
- GM holding hiring event at Lockport plant
- Motorcyclist flown to trauma center in PA after colliding with SUV in Chautauqua County
- Athletes go it alone in Tokyo as families watch from afar
- Buffalo’s last remaining school zone speed camera turned off