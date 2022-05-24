LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York Power Authority Board of Trustees approved a new hydropower allocation to General Motors Components Holdings, paving the way to 200 new jobs at the company’s Lockport plant.

According to NYPA, the approval means support for almost 1,450 jobs, 200 of which are new, at the Lockport location. The announcement said the hydropower allocation, 3,900 kilowatts, will support a $137 million investment by GM. Going forward, the company will be able to produce “critical components for electric motors at its Western New York location.”

NYPA’s approval allows the Lockport plant to expand. They’ll now begin the process of constructing a new building and the purchase and installation of new machinery to make stator modules, used in electric motors. The project is expected to finish in 2025.

“Low-cost hydropower allocations from the Niagara Power Project continue to drive the advancement of New York’s clean energy economy,” said John R. Koelmel, the NYPA chairman and a Buffalo resident. “This transformative investment from General Motors, a long-time NYPA customer, will create 200 good-paying jobs and accelerate our nation’s transition to sustainable methods of transportation.”

While building is underway, the Lockport facility will still be involved in producing components used in current GM trucks and SUVs. At this time, the Lockport site produces radiators, condensers, heater cores, evaporators, heating and cooling modules, oil coolers, and other components used in GM trucks.

An NYPA announcement about the approval of the expansion project said GM first submitted it in 2020. It was considered under the Green Jobs Evaluation Incentive Plan approved by trustees in December of that year.

According to NYPA, the GM Lockport site already takes in nearly 18,000 kW of low-cost hydropower. With the additional 3,900 kW, the hydropower used by the facility will total nearly 22,000 kW.

“The last two years, during the COVID-19 pandemic, have been incredibly challenging for business throughout New York State. NYPA recognizes that its low-cost hydropower is critical to the operation of hundreds of businesses supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs and we are committed to providing our full support to our economic development customers through this challenging time,” Justin E. Driscoll, NYPA Interim President and CEO, said.