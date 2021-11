LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shovels will soon be in the ground for a brand new hospital in Lockport on Tuesday.

This is the first one for Niagara County in 100 years. It’s set to be called Lockport Memorial Hospital and will be owned by Catholic Health

It’ll be located right off south transit road, and will operate as a campus of Mount Saint Mary’s Hospital.

The hospital is expected to open in the spring of 2023.