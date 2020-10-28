“Halloween on Transit” to benefit frontline workers

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Kaleida Health Foundation will be hosting a family event at the Transit Drive-In Thursday evening.

The socially-distanced “Halloween on Transit” event will benefit frontline workers at Kaleida Health. It will include a variety of activities, food trucks, a laser light show, costume contest and a drive-in movie presentation of “Coco.”

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per person and tickets can be purchased here.

