LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old incarcerated individual was charged after he filed a false sexual assault report, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Raymond R. Brooks, who is incarcerated at the Niagara County Correctional Facility, reported on Sept. 28 that he was the victim of a sexual assault. He, authorities say, reported that he was assaulted by a corrections officer at the correctional facility.

Following an investigation, authorities say it was determined that Brooks’ allegations were false and he was charged with one count of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree and was issued an appearance ticket to the Town of Lockport Court.