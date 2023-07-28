LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An invasive species was recently spotted in western and central Niagara County.

Experts say it’s the box tree moth, which was found on boxwood. According to the county’s branch of the Cornell Cooperative Extension, infestations have been reported by home gardeners and landscapers, and samples have been received for identification.

This isn’t the first time the box tree moth has shown up in Niagara County. According to the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), it was also seen in July 2021 — the first time it was spotted in New York. In that instance, they were believed to have “likely” been “from a nearby infestation in Canada.”

Reports also came last summer from the Youngstown and Lewiston areas, with this year’s reports coming from the Lockport area.

“I would estimate we have gotten around 20 inquiries over the past month,” John Farfaglia, a horticulture educator with the Cornell Cooperative Extension, said. “The larvae of the moth, which are the damaging phase, is active now.”

Native to East Asia and now spreading as a troublesome pest in Europe and Canada, the moths pose a danger to boxwood plants. APHIS says they can “significantly damage and potentially kill” the evergreen shrub.

MORE | Photos of the moth’s stages, its eggs, and the damage it causes, can be found here.

“The caterpillars feed mostly on boxwood and heavy infestations can defoliate host plants,” APHIS said. “Once the leaves are gone, larvae consume the bark, leading to girdling and plant death.”

Boxwood shrubs are a common find in the temperate United States. In March 2022, a federal order effectively prohibited the interstate movement of boxwoods from Niagara, Erie and Orleans counties, in order to help quarantine the box tree moth.

“These measures parallel the intrastate quarantine that NYSAGM established on December 10, 2021,” the order said.

“Current strategies home gardeners and landscapers are using to deal with box tree moth include using insecticides to treat infested plantings or replacing boxwood with other shrubs that are not affected by this pest,” Farfaglia says.

Any gardeners looking for more information on the box tree moth can call the Cornell Cooperative Extension at (716) 433-8839 ext. 226. They can be reported to the state here.