Kenan Arts Council Holiday Gift Show celebrates 40 years

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — As we get ready for Thanksgiving this week, Lockport is already getting ready for Christmas.

The Kenan Center held its annual Christmas village this weekend with vendors selling items from decorations to presents, and a lot more.

Their “Letters to Santa” mailbox also opened for business.

“It’s just been a really nice time for people to come. They see people they haven’t seen in two years. And if we can tell who people are with their mask on, then we’re doing good. So it’s been a fun time, it’s a social thing as well as being able to shop,” said

This is the 40th year for the Kenan Arts Council Holiday gift show. Artists from all over were able to show off their handiwork.