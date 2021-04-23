Kenan Center welcomes a limited in-person audience for May ‘Singer-Songwriter Showcase’

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Kenan Center in Lockport is getting ready to welcome back a limited audience to their first indoor event since the pandemic began.

May 1 is when the Kenan Center will be back in action with a ‘Singer-Songwriter Showcase’ featuring three regional musicians. Evan Anstey, Jonah Krull and Samantha Jane will take the Taylor Theater stage, performing for a limited in-person audience.

Each musician will play a 45-minute set including covers and original songs.

A donation-based refreshment bar will be open for attendees to enjoy. Organizers say all proceeds from the event will benefit the Kenan Center’s Montessori Preschool.

Samantha Jane says she can’t wait to share her music on stage.

“I grew up around Lockport so I’m thrilled to share my songs and stories at a venue that’s such a huge part of the community,” musician Samantha Jane said.

“A lot of lyrics have been written during quarantine and I’ve done a lot of recording at my apartment… I have a couple new ones no one has heard before that I’ll be sharing and some upbeat hits to cover that hopefully everyone will know and be able to sing along to.”

Ticketing information is available here.