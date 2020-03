LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–Rapper Kodak Black pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the Niagara County Courthouse.

Black, real name Bill Kapri, is set to return to court for sentencing on March 24 at 2 p.m.

He and three other men were detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge last April.

State Police say loaded guns and marijuana were found inside the vehicle.